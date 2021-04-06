Avicii Book To Be Published In November - Noise11.com

An Avicii biography ‘Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii’ is coming in November.

The book will cover the life of Tim Bergling (aka Avicii) who died at age 28.

Mans Mosesson, an award winning investigative reporter, is the book’s author. He conducted interviews with Bergling’s family, friends and other acts Avicii worked with.

Swedish born Avicii committed suicide in April 2018. The had suffered mental health issues.

Mobius will release the book this November.

