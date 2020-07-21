Benjamin Keough’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence

Benjamin Keough’s girlfriend has broken her silence following his tragic suicide.

The 27-year-old, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, took his own life on 12 July, reportedly at a party for girlfriend Diana Pinto and brother-in-law Ben Smith-Petersen’s joint birthdays.

And on Sunday, a week after his passing, Pinto shared a series of pictures of herself and Keough on her Instagram page as she remembered the man he was.

“You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room. You touch every single soul around you. You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk. I promise to always honour you on Fancy Fridays,” she wrote.

“Your laugh is heard all over the world now. You made me the luckiest girl in the world, to have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered. You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind.”

Concluding, Pinto prayed for Keough to give her strength as she continues to try and cope in the wake of his passing.

“I will cherish all the memories we’ve made together and keep them close to my heart,” she shared. “I feel your silliness within me still making me laugh. Every second of every day I think of you, now I know the true meaning of grief. Please give me strength to keep going because I don’t know how I’m supposed to do this life without you.”

Pinto’s tribute comes after Keough’s sister Riley Keough – the wife of birthday boy Smith-Petersen – shared a similarly emotional post in memory of her late sibling, calling him her “twin soul”.

