 Beyoncé Releases 'Black Parade' for #BlackLivesMatter
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyoncé Releases ‘Black Parade’ for #BlackLivesMatter

by Paul Cashmere on June 22, 2020

in News

Beyoncé has slipped out a surprise new song ‘Black Parade’ for #BlackLivesMatter.

In a statement Beyoncé said, Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power. “Black Parade” celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses”.

Beyonce’s last album was ‘Lemonade’ in 2016.

