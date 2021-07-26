Bob Dylan To Release 16th Volume from Bootleg Series - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan’s next volume in his Bootleg series will focus on the 1980-1985 period and the albums ‘Shot of Love’, ‘Infidels’ and ‘Empire Burlesque’.

‘Bob Dylan – Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985) will feature unreleased outtakes, alternative takes, rehearsals and live performances from the period. 54 of the tracks have never been released.

Rarities on the collection include “Let It Be Me” (first released as B-side to “Heart of Mine” International 7″ single) and “Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away” (first released on Hawaii Five-O: Original Songs from the Television Series). A third previously released recording, “Death Is Not The End” (an Infidels outtake featuring Full Force) first appeared in an edited version on Down In The Groove.

A 4LP edition will also be released via Jack White’s Third Man Records.

Disc One of Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985) was recorded in 1980 and 1981 and finds Dylan rehearsing a variety of his own catalog compositions (“Señor (Tales of Yankee Power),” “To Ramona”), rearranging some traditional folk tunes (“Jesus Met the Woman at the Well,” “Mary of the Wild Moor”) and revving up a selection of surprising covers (“Mystery Train” featuring Ringo Starr, “Sweet Caroline,” “Fever,” “Abraham, Martin and John”) with a group of musicians including Fred Tackett (guitar), David Mansfield (mandolin), Willie Smith (keyboards), Tim Drummond (bass), Jim Keltner (drums) and background vocals by Clydie King, Carolyn Dennis, Gwen Evans, and Regina McCrary. Disc Two of Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York (1980-1985) is devoted to outtakes and alternate takes of recordings produced by Chuck Plotkin for Shot of Love, while Discs Three and Four are centered on the material Dylan wrote for Infidels, performed by the all-star band assembled for the album which featured Mark Knopfler (guitar), Mick Taylor (guitar), Alan Clark (keyboards), Robbie Shakespeare (bass) and Sly Dunbar (drums). The Infidels sessions, produced by Bob Dylan and Mark Knopfler, include previously unreleased versions of “Blind Willie McTell” and “Jokerman.” Disc Five of the album includes live tracks (“Enough Is Enough” from Slane Castle, Ireland, and “License to Kill” from Late Night with David Letterman, March 22, 1984) alongside alternate takes and outtakes from the Empire Burlesque sessions, produced by Bob Dylan, including premieres of new songs (“Straight A’s in Love” and “New Danville Girl,” an early draft of “Brownsville Girl”) and a previously unreleased performance of the canonical “Dark Eyes.” According to the Producer’s Note in the album: “The alternate takes selected for this set are different than the ones released on previous volumes of The Bootleg Series. They are included here to illustrate the musical journey Bob Dylan undertook during these years.” In his liner notes for Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York, Damien Love writes, “And that’s the real story of this gloriously untrammeled collection. The songs. The songs stripped free of trappings, tampering, passing tastes, and judgments. The songs broken down to the sound of people really doing this, right now, acting on instinct. The songs rough and rowdy, bruised and tender, joking and crying, nagging and striving and yearning. The songs were always there, and here they are still, keeping pace with us.”

Bob Dylan Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985)

DISC 1

1. Señor (Tales of Yankee Power) – Rehearsal

2. To Ramona – Rehearsal

3. Jesus Met the Woman at the Well – Rehearsal

4. Mary of the Wild Moor – Rehearsal

5. Need a Woman – Rehearsal

6. A Couple More Years – Rehearsal

7. Mystery Train – Shot of Love outtake

8. This Night Won’t Last Forever – Rehearsal

9. We Just Disagree – Rehearsal

10. Let’s Keep It Between Us – Rehearsal

11. Sweet Caroline – Rehearsal

12. Fever – Rehearsal

13. Abraham, Martin and John – Rehearsal

DISC 2

1. Angelina – Shot of Love outtake

2. Price of Love – Shot of Love outtake

3. I Wish It Would Rain – Shot of Love outtake

4. Let It Be Me – International 7″ Single B-side*

5. Cold, Cold Heart – Shot of Love outtake

6. Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away – Shot of Love outtake*

7. Fur Slippers – Shot of Love outtake

8. Borrowed Time – Shot of Love outtake

9. Is It Worth It? – Shot of Love outtake

10. Lenny Bruce – Shot of Love alternate mix

11. Yes Sir, No Sir – Shot of Love outtake

DISC 3

1. Jokerman – Infidels alternate take

2. Blind Willie McTell – Infidels outtake

3. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 1] – Infidels alternate take

4. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 2] – Infidels alternate take

5. Neighborhood Bully – Infidels alternate take

6. Someone’s Got a Hold of My Heart – Infidels outtake

7. This Was My Love – Infidels outtake

8. Too Late [acoustic version] – Infidels outtake

9.Too Late [band version] – Infidels outtake

10. Foot of Pride – Infidels outtake

DISC 4

1. Clean Cut Kid – Infidels outtake

2. Sweetheart Like You – Infidels alternate take

3. Baby What You Want Me to Do – Infidels outtake

4. Tell Me – Infidels outtake

5. Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground – Infidels outtake

6. Julius and Ethel – Infidels outtake

7. Green, Green Grass of Home – Infidels outtake

8. Union Sundown – Infidels alternate take

9. Lord Protect My Child – Infidels outtake

10. I and I – Infidels alternate take

11. Death is Not the End [full version] – Infidels outtake*

DISC 5

1. Enough is Enough [live] – Slane Castle, Ireland

2. License to Kill [live] – Late Night with David Letterman, March 22, 1984

3. I’ll Remember You – Empire Burlesque alternate take

4. Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love) – Empire Burlesque alternate mix

5. Seeing the Real You at Last – Empire Burlesque alternate take

6. Emotionally Yours – Empire Burlesque alternate take

7. Clean Cut Kid – Empire Burlesque alternate take

8. Straight A’s in Love – Empire Burlesque outtake

9. When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [slow version]– Empire Burlesquealternate take

10. When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [fast version] – Empire Burlesqu e alternate take

11. New Danville Girl – Empire Burlesque outtake

12. Dark Eyes – Empire Burlesque alternate take

