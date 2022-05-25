Boy Band Blue Are Keen For A Biopic - Noise11.com

Blue are keen to make a biopic.

The reunited noughties boy band – comprising Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Simon Webbe – are gearing up to release their comeback album ‘Heart and Soul’ on September 9, which will be followed by the tour of the same name in December.

And Blue have revealed they’d love to make a movie like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ or ‘Rocketman’ and have even thought about who would play them.

Duncan told the Metro newspaper’s Guilty Pleasures column: “I’ve always wanted to make a Blue film.”

Simon Webbe said Chris Rock can play him, Antony would like to see Robert De Niro cast as him, but Lee wants to play himself.

He said: “I’d play myself, because people always come up to me and say I look like Lee Ryan!”

Blue have also had discussions about a jukebox musical.

Antony said: “I spoke to a few producers over the years, but it just hasn’t felt right.”

While referencing their 2004 hit ‘Bubblin’, he teased: “Watch this space, there might be something Bubblin’ – excuse the pun – in the background.”

Blue have just released their first song in seven years, ‘Haven’t Found You Yet’.

