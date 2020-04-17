Brian Dennehy Dies At Age 81

Brian Dennehy, most recently seen in The Blacklist and star of dozens of movies and television shows, has died at age 81.

Since 2016 Dennehy starred in The Blacklist as Elizabeth Keene’s father Dominic Wilkinson.

His first appearance on TV was in Kojak. His first movie role was as a surgeon in Looking For Mr Goodbar in 1977.

His first major role came opposite Sylvester Stallone in ‘First Blood’ in 1982. He had a major role as an alien in 1985’s Cocoon.

Dennehy starred as Harrison in the Australian film ‘The Man From Snowy River II. He has also appeared in M*A*S*H, Lou Grant, Dallas and Dynasty.

Brian married his wife of Jennifer Arnott in 1988. Jennifer is an Australian costume designer. They have two children together. Brian has another three from his previous marriage to Judith Scheff.

Brian’s daughter Elizabeth announced his passing.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends”.

