Californian Music Conference Musexpo Cancelled

Sat Bisla has announced the cancellation of Musexpo starting 22 March in Los Angeles.

In a statement Sat announced:

Dear Friends & Colleagues,

It is with much sadness and out of our great concern for our speakers, showcase artists, delegates, sponsors, my MUSEXPO team, and the staff at Castaway, S.I.R. Studios and everyone else involved, that we must announce that MUSEXPO Creative Summit 2020 is being postponed until a later date following the announcement today by THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION that the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) is now officially a pandemic.

A future date will depend on the course of the (COVID-19) pandemic and how quickly it comes under control. We plan to hold the event when everyone feels safe and comfortable about traveling and interacting with others on a more personal basis and when health experts recommend normal interaction.

Our thoughts are with each and every one of you, your families, friends, neighbors and colleagues and hope that you are safe and healthy.

We wish all of humanity a prompt and full recovery from what are unprecedented circumstances in our lifetime and hope that everyone is kind, respectful, supportive and understanding to one another during this difficult time.