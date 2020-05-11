Comedy Legend Jerry Stiller Dies At Age 92

Jerry Stiller, best known for his role as Frank Costanza in ‘Seinfeld’, has died at age 92.

Jerry’s death was announced on social media by his son, actor and comedian Ben Stiller.

In a statement Ben said, “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad”.

I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Ben Stiller and his wife Anne Meara were a comedy duo in the 1960s and 70s, appearing regularly on tonight shows for Johnny Carson and Ed Sullivan.

In 1986 they had their own sitcom The Stiller and Meara Show.

Jerry played George Constanza’s father on Seinfeld between 1993 and 1998. In 1997 it won him the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

After Seinfeld, Jerry played Arthur Spooner in the hit TV show The King of Queens.

Jerry’s wife and Ben’s mother Anne Meara died in 2015.

