Courtney Barnett Covers Kev Carmody and Its Stunning

Courtney Barnett has made a music video for her cover of Kev Carmody’s ‘Just For You’.

‘Just For You’ will feature on the upcoming 2020 edition of ‘Cannot Buy My Soul: The Songs of Kev Carmody’.

The video was directed by Sian Darling who says, “Uncle Kev says that these are simple lyrics trying to get right to the core, that it’s a love song directed at everybody. For him, the message is, “Even though we have our disagreements, I still love you all very much. And I love you as an individual very much.” I want the video to illustrate the power from the simplicity of Uncle Kev’s lyrics and intentions, and the exceptional tenderness in Courtney’s expression of them,” says Darling of the video.

Kev Carmody performs at the Zoo Twilight Series Melbourne Zoo on Saturday 28 January 2017. Photo by Ros O’Gorman

Kev Carmody said, “’Just for You,’ it’s virtually a love song that I’ve directed at everybody, for everybody … It’s trying to get right to the core to say even though we have our disagreements and stuff, I still love you all very much, and I love you as an individual very much. Courtney’s presentation is so beautifully endearing and lifts my original to another plain. Her woman’s presentation puts a whole new perspective on the original lyrics.”

‘Cannot Buy My Soul’ expands on the original 2007 edition with new Carmody covers by new tracks from Jimmy Barnes, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Alice Skye, Electric Fields, and more.

‘Cannot Buy My Soul’ will be released on 21 August 2020.

CD

DISC 1

Black Bess – Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Barnes

Rider In The Rain 2020 – Mo’Ju, Trials, Birdz

Blue You – Alice Skye

From Little Things Big Things Grow – Electric Fields

Blood Red Rose – Kate Miller-Heidke

Just For You – Courtney Barnett

Black Bess – Kev Carmody

Rider In The Rain – Kev Carmody

Blue You – Kev Carmody with Andy White and Liam O’Maonlai

From Little Things Big Things Grow – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Tiddas

Blood Red Rose – Kev Carmody

Just For You – Kev Carmody

DISC 2

I’ve Been Moved – Dan Kelly

Thou Shalt Not Steal – John Butler

Elly – Bernard Fanning

The Young Dancer Is Dead – The Last Kinection

From Little Things Big Things Grow – The Waifs

River Of Tears – The Drones

On The Wire – Troy Cassar-Daley

Cannot Buy My Soul – Archie Roach

Moonstruck – Sara Storer

This Land Is Mine – Dan Sultan

Darkside – Tex Perkins

Blood Red Rose – Clare Bowditch

Comrade Jesus Christ – The Herd

Images of London – Steve Kilbey

Droving Woman – Augie March, Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins

Eulogy For A Black Person – Pigram Brothers

DISC 3

I’ve Been Moved – Kev Carmody

Thou Shalt Not Steal – Kev Carmody

Elly – Kev Carmody

The Young Dancer Is Dead – Kev Carmody

From Little Things Big Things Grow – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Tiddas

River Of Tears – Kev Carmody

On The Wire – Kev Carmody

Cannot Buy My Soul – Kev Carmody

Moonstruck – Kev Carmody

This Land Is Mine – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Kelton Pell

Darkside – Kev Carmody

Blood Red Rose – Kev Carmody

Comrade Jesus Christ – Kev Carmody

Images of London – Kev Carmody

Droving Woman – Kev Carmody

Eulogy For A Black Person – Kev Carmody

DIGITAL

DISC 1

Black Bess – Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Barnes

Rider In The Rain 2020 – Mo’Ju, Trials, Birdz

Blue You – Alice Skye

From Little Things Big Things Grow – Electric Fields

Blood Red Rose – Kate Miller-Heidke

Just For You – Courtney Barnett

I’ve Been Moved – Dan Kelly

Thou Shalt Not Steal – John Butler

Elly – Bernard Fanning

The Young Dancer Is Dead – The Last Kinection

From Little Things Big Things Grow – The Waifs

River Of Tears – The Drones

On The Wire – Troy Cassar-Daley

Cannot Buy My Soul – Archie Roach

Moonstruck – Sara Storer

This Land Is Mine – Dan Sultan

Darkside – Tex Perkins

Blood Red Rose – Clare Bowditch

Comrade Jesus Christ – The Herd

Images of London – Steve Kilbey

Droving Woman – Augie March, Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins

Eulogy For A Black Person – Pigram Brothers

DISC 2

Black Bess – Kev Carmody

Rider In The Rain – Kev Carmody

Blue You – Kev Carmody

From Little Things Big Things Grow – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Tiddas

Blood Red Rose – Kev Carmody

Just For You – Kev Carmody

I’ve Been Moved – Kev Carmody

Thou Shalt Not Steal – Kev Carmody

Elly – Kev Carmody

The Young Dancer Is Dead – Kev Carmody

River Of Tears – Kev Carmody

On The Wire – Kev Carmody

Cannot Buy My Soul – Kev Carmody

Moonstruck – Kev Carmody

This Land Is Mine – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Kelton Pell

Darkside – Kev Carmody

Comrade Jesus Christ – Kev Carmody

Images of London – Kev Carmody

Droving Woman – Kev Carmody

Eulogy For A Black Person – Kev Carmody

VINYL

DISC 1

SIDE A

Black Bess – Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Barnes

Rider In The Rain 2020 – Mo’Ju, Trials, Birdz

Blue You – Alice Skye

From Little Things Big Things Grow – Electric Fields

Just For You – Courtney Barnett

SIDE B

Blood Red Rose – Kate Miller-Heidke

I’ve Been Moved – Dan Kelly

Thou Shalt Not Steal – John Butler

Elly – Bernard Fanning

The Young Dancer Is Dead – The Last Kinection

DISC 2

SIDE C

River Of Tears – The Drones

On The Wire – Troy Cassar-Daley

Moonstruck – Sara Storer

This Land Is Mine – Dan Sultan

Darkside – Tex Perkins

SIDE D

Cannot Buy My Soul – Archie Roach

Comrade Jesus Christ – The Herd

Droving Woman – Augie March, Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins

Eulogy For A Black Person – Pigram Brothers

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments