Courtney Barnett Covers Kev Carmody and Its Stunning

Courtney Barnett has made a music video for her cover of Kev Carmody’s ‘Just For You’.
‘Just For You’ will feature on the upcoming 2020 edition of ‘Cannot Buy My Soul: The Songs of Kev Carmody’.
The video was directed by Sian Darling who says, “Uncle Kev says that these are simple lyrics trying to get right to the core, that it’s a love song directed at everybody. For him, the message is, “Even though we have our disagreements, I still love you all very much. And I love you as an individual very much.” I want the video to illustrate the power from the simplicity of Uncle Kev’s lyrics and intentions, and the exceptional tenderness in Courtney’s expression of them,” says Darling of the video.Kev Carmody performs at the Zoo Twilight Series Melbourne Zoo on Saturday 28 January 2017. Photo by Ros O’Gorman
Kev Carmody said, “’Just for You,’ it’s virtually a love song that I’ve directed at everybody, for everybody … It’s trying to get right to the core to say even though we have our disagreements and stuff, I still love you all very much, and I love you as an individual very much. Courtney’s presentation is so beautifully endearing and lifts my original to another plain. Her woman’s presentation puts a whole new perspective on the original lyrics.”
‘Cannot Buy My Soul’ expands on the original 2007 edition with new Carmody covers by new tracks from Jimmy Barnes, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Alice Skye, Electric Fields, and more.
‘Cannot Buy My Soul’ will be released on 21 August 2020.
CD
DISC 1
Black Bess – Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Barnes
Rider In The Rain 2020 – Mo’Ju, Trials, Birdz
Blue You – Alice Skye
From Little Things Big Things Grow – Electric Fields
Blood Red Rose – Kate Miller-Heidke
Just For You – Courtney Barnett
Black Bess – Kev Carmody
Rider In The Rain – Kev Carmody
Blue You – Kev Carmody with Andy White and Liam O’Maonlai
From Little Things Big Things Grow – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Tiddas
Blood Red Rose – Kev Carmody
Just For You – Kev Carmody
DISC 2
I’ve Been Moved – Dan Kelly
Thou Shalt Not Steal – John Butler
Elly – Bernard Fanning
The Young Dancer Is Dead – The Last Kinection
From Little Things Big Things Grow – The Waifs
River Of Tears – The Drones
On The Wire – Troy Cassar-Daley
Cannot Buy My Soul – Archie Roach
Moonstruck – Sara Storer
This Land Is Mine – Dan Sultan
Darkside – Tex Perkins
Blood Red Rose – Clare Bowditch
Comrade Jesus Christ – The Herd
Images of London – Steve Kilbey
Droving Woman – Augie March, Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins
Eulogy For A Black Person – Pigram Brothers
DISC 3
I’ve Been Moved – Kev Carmody
Thou Shalt Not Steal – Kev Carmody
Elly – Kev Carmody
The Young Dancer Is Dead – Kev Carmody
From Little Things Big Things Grow – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Tiddas
River Of Tears – Kev Carmody
On The Wire – Kev Carmody
Cannot Buy My Soul – Kev Carmody
Moonstruck – Kev Carmody
This Land Is Mine – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Kelton Pell
Darkside – Kev Carmody
Blood Red Rose – Kev Carmody
Comrade Jesus Christ – Kev Carmody
Images of London – Kev Carmody
Droving Woman – Kev Carmody
Eulogy For A Black Person – Kev Carmody
DIGITAL
DISC 1
Black Bess – Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Barnes
Rider In The Rain 2020 – Mo’Ju, Trials, Birdz
Blue You – Alice Skye
From Little Things Big Things Grow – Electric Fields
Blood Red Rose – Kate Miller-Heidke
Just For You – Courtney Barnett
I’ve Been Moved – Dan Kelly
Thou Shalt Not Steal – John Butler
Elly – Bernard Fanning
The Young Dancer Is Dead – The Last Kinection
From Little Things Big Things Grow – The Waifs
River Of Tears – The Drones
On The Wire – Troy Cassar-Daley
Cannot Buy My Soul – Archie Roach
Moonstruck – Sara Storer
This Land Is Mine – Dan Sultan
Darkside – Tex Perkins
Blood Red Rose – Clare Bowditch
Comrade Jesus Christ – The Herd
Images of London – Steve Kilbey
Droving Woman – Augie March, Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins
Eulogy For A Black Person – Pigram Brothers
DISC 2
Black Bess – Kev Carmody
Rider In The Rain – Kev Carmody
Blue You – Kev Carmody
From Little Things Big Things Grow – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Tiddas
Blood Red Rose – Kev Carmody
Just For You – Kev Carmody
I’ve Been Moved – Kev Carmody
Thou Shalt Not Steal – Kev Carmody
Elly – Kev Carmody
The Young Dancer Is Dead – Kev Carmody
River Of Tears – Kev Carmody
On The Wire – Kev Carmody
Cannot Buy My Soul – Kev Carmody
Moonstruck – Kev Carmody
This Land Is Mine – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Kelton Pell
Darkside – Kev Carmody
Comrade Jesus Christ – Kev Carmody
Images of London – Kev Carmody
Droving Woman – Kev Carmody
Eulogy For A Black Person – Kev Carmody
VINYL
DISC 1
SIDE A
Black Bess – Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Barnes
Rider In The Rain 2020 – Mo’Ju, Trials, Birdz
Blue You – Alice Skye
From Little Things Big Things Grow – Electric Fields
Just For You – Courtney Barnett
SIDE B
Blood Red Rose – Kate Miller-Heidke
I’ve Been Moved – Dan Kelly
Thou Shalt Not Steal – John Butler
Elly – Bernard Fanning
The Young Dancer Is Dead – The Last Kinection
DISC 2
SIDE C
River Of Tears – The Drones
On The Wire – Troy Cassar-Daley
Moonstruck – Sara Storer
This Land Is Mine – Dan Sultan
Darkside – Tex Perkins
SIDE D
Cannot Buy My Soul – Archie Roach
Comrade Jesus Christ – The Herd
Droving Woman – Augie March, Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins
Eulogy For A Black Person – Pigram Brothers
