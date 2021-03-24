 Criminal Investigation Into Death of Bobby Brown Gets Underway - Noise11.com
Criminal Investigation Into Death of Bobby Brown Gets Underway

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 25, 2021

in News

Los Angeles prosecutors are reportedly considering filing criminal charges against those responsible for supplying the drugs which contributed to the death of Bobby Brown’s son.

Coroners recently ruled Bobby Brown, Jr. died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs and alcohol on 18 November, when he was found unresponsive at his home.

In addition to alcohol, investigators found traces of cocaine and fentanyl in his system, and ruled his passing accidental.

However, the involvement of drugs prompted police to open a criminal investigation into the 28-year-old’s untimely demise, and the case is currently being weighed up by prosecutors, although no arrests have been made to date.
Bobby has demanded further examination into his son’s death, telling TMZ: “This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes.”

Specific details about the case have not been released, but according to TMZ, authorities became involved after learning about the presence of narcotics, which drug dealers are known to cut with powerful painkiller fentanyl to get users hooked.

Bobby, Jr. is the second child the former New Edition star has had to mourn – he also lost his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, in July 2015, six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta, Georgia home and placed in a medically induced coma. She was also found to have toxic levels of alcohol and cocaine in her system.

Bobbi Kristina’s mother, Brown’s ex-wife Whitney Houston, accidentally drowned in a bathtub in 2012.

