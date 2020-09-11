 Dame Diana Rigg Dies At Age 82 - Noise11.com
Diana Rigg and George Lazenby in On Her Majestys Secret Service

Diana Rigg and George Lazenby in On Her Majestys Secret Service

Dame Diana Rigg Dies At Age 82

by Paul Cashmere on September 11, 2020

in News

Actress Dame Diana Rigg has died at the age of 82. Dame Diana was battling cancer after being diagnosed in March.

Diana Rigg was best known as Emma Peel in The Avengers, but she also played Teresa di Vicenzo, the wife of James Bond in ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’. ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ was the only Bond movie to star Australian George Lazenby as Bond. It is also the only movie where James Bond marries. Tracy is killed at the end of the movie setting up the explanation for Bond’s ruthless character in subsequent movies.

Diana had a recurring role in the third series of Game of Thrones as Lady Olenna Tyrell.

Diana was still performing live in theatre in 2018 in the role of Mrs. Higgins in My Fair Lady.

Diana Rigg received the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1988 and became a Dame for her services to drama in 1994.



