Daniel Craig Made A Commander, The Same Title As His Bond Character - Noise11.com

007’s ranking was Commander James Bond in the Bond movies. Now the outgoing Bond, Daniel Craig, has the same title. Craig has been awarded the Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George honour in the Queen’s New Years honours list.

Craig has been Commander James Bond 007 in the movies:

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

No Time To Die (2021)

Craig retired from the series after the five movies. The next James Bond is yet to be decided.

The St Michael and St George title is generally given for military service. Maybe the Queen thinks the character is real. After all, they did do this together …

Craig was awarded the honour for this outstanding contribution to film. The only other time the honour was given to entertainment was to David Attenborough in 2020.

Congratulations to producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli who have been awarded CBEs (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) in the 2022 New Year’s Honours list while Daniel Craig has been awarded a CMG (Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George). pic.twitter.com/rCMznX7SvA — James Bond (@007) December 31, 2021

