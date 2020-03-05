Dixie Chicks To Release First Album In 14 Years

Dixie Chicks will release ‘Gaslight’, their first album since 2006’s ‘Take The Long Way’ in May.

‘Gaslight’ was produced by Jack Antonoff from The Bleachers and fun. His production credits can be found of releases from ncluding Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey, Kevin Abstract, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Troye Sivan.

According to Sony Music, “A nod to the female empowerment movement, the ‘Gaslighter’ video, directed by Seanne Farmer depicts the militant strength of women through the centuries and the unbreakable bond they create through any of life’s unforeseen circumstances”.

Dixie Chicks began to resurface recently on Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ album. They collaborated on the track ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’.

