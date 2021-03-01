 Download UK Cancelled for 2021 - Noise11.com
Download UK Cancelled for 2021

by Music-News.com on March 2, 2021

in News

This year’s Download Festival has been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rock festival had been scheduled for June 4-6 with Kiss, System of a Down and Biffy Clyro headlining but has been axed for a second year running due to COVID-19, as UK government guidelines means that live music cannot return for until later in the summer.

Download organisers Festival Republic have assured fans that the festival will return in 2022. Kiss and Biffy Clyro will return with Iron Maiden as the third headliner. Tickets for the event will go on sale on March 5.

Download Festival’s Andy Copping said: “Downloaders, your 2022 headliners are here! Rock ‘n’ roll legends Kiss will be kicking off Friday in style, Iron Maiden will return bringing with them mascot Eddie and more fire than we can handle, and what better way to end the festival than with Biffy who will leave us awestruck with their energy. I’m counting down the days already!”

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson expressed delight that the rockers will be returning to the event after their planned appearance in 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The 62-year-old singer said: “Like everyone, we were all hugely disappointed when the global pandemic forced the cancellation of Download 2020 which would have been Maiden’s seventh time headlining here.

“So we are delighted to be invited back and fulfil our ambition of playing Donington Park in every decade since the 1980s!

“As most people know, this Festival is hallowed ground for us (and Eddie!) and our fans’ vocal support and enthusiasm is always phenomenal and much appreciated. We can’t wait to see everyone again, and are determined to make the show one hell of a party and the greatest homecoming ever!”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

