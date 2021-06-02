Ed Kuepper and Jim White Juggle Dates - Noise11.com

Ed Kuepper and Jim White have had to juggle existing dates and while they are at it, add a few new ones, while the current Covid outbreak interferes with the music biz again.

New is Murwillumbah. Announced on Monday as a last minute pop-up show to cover the shortfall caused by this weekends cancelled Queensland shows, the northern NSW country town sold out it’s performance in less than a day resulting in a second slot at local venue The Citadel. Add to that shows in Bellingen, Archies Creek, Margaret River and a new Melbourne show (follows Ed ’n Jim’s sold out Rising Festival performance, the only Rising event thus far) and rescheduled shows for Cairns and both the Gold and Sunshine Coasts and Kuepper and White have got covid beat.

Full (remaining) Ed Kuepper with Jim White dates below.

All shows on-sale now via edkuepper.com

June

Fri 4th: Murwillumbah, The Citadel (sold out)

Sat 5th: Murwillumbah, The Citadel – new show

Sun 6th: Bellingen, No.5 Church St. – new show

Thu 10th: Newcastle, Lizottes

Fri 11th: Wyong Arthouse

Sat 12th: Blue Mountains Theatre

Sun 13th: Sydney, SOH Studio matinee (sold out)

Sun 13th: Sydney, SOH Studio evening (sold out)

Wed 16th: Eltham, Eltham Htl (sold out)

Thu 17th: Brisbane, Triffid (sold out)

Sat 19th: Eumundi, Imperial Htl (Tickets from the original show remain valid for this performance)

Thu 24th: Canberra, The Street (sold out)

Fri 25th: Hobart, MONA (sold out)

Sat 26th: Hobart, MONA (sold out)

Sun 27th: Adelaide, The Gov

July

Fri 2nd: Margaret River. The River Htl – new show

Sat 3rd: Fremantle, Social

Fri 9th: Wollongong, The Music Lounge – new show

Sat 10th: Milton Theatre – new show

Thu 15th: Archies Creek, Caravan Music Club – new show

Fri 16th: Meeniyan Town Hall (sold out)

Sat 17th: Macedon, Railway Hotel (sold out)

Fri 23: Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom – new show

August

Fri 13: Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre – (Tickets from the original show remain valid for this performance)

Sat 14: Gold Coast, The Sound Lounge – (Tickets from the original show remain valid for this performance)

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments