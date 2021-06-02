Ed Kuepper and Jim White Juggle Dates - Noise11.com

Ed Kuepper and Jim White have had to juggle existing dates and while they are at it, add a few new ones, while the current Covid outbreak interferes with the music biz again.
New is Murwillumbah. Announced on Monday as a last minute pop-up show to cover the shortfall caused by this weekends cancelled Queensland shows, the northern NSW country town sold out it’s performance in less than a day resulting in a second slot at local venue The Citadel. Add to that shows in Bellingen, Archies Creek, Margaret River and a new Melbourne show (follows Ed ’n Jim’s sold out Rising Festival performance, the only Rising event thus far) and rescheduled shows for Cairns and both the Gold and Sunshine Coasts and Kuepper and White have got covid beat.
Full (remaining) Ed Kuepper with Jim White dates below.
All shows on-sale now via edkuepper.com
June
Fri 4th: Murwillumbah, The Citadel (sold out)
Sat 5th: Murwillumbah, The Citadel – new show
Sun 6th: Bellingen, No.5 Church St. – new show
Thu 10th: Newcastle, Lizottes
Fri 11th: Wyong Arthouse
Sat 12th: Blue Mountains Theatre
Sun 13th: Sydney, SOH Studio matinee (sold out)
Sun 13th: Sydney, SOH Studio evening (sold out)
Wed 16th: Eltham, Eltham Htl (sold out)
Thu 17th: Brisbane, Triffid (sold out)
Sat 19th: Eumundi, Imperial Htl (Tickets from the original show remain valid for this performance)
Thu 24th: Canberra, The Street (sold out)
Fri 25th: Hobart, MONA (sold out)
Sat 26th: Hobart, MONA (sold out)
Sun 27th: Adelaide, The Gov
July
Fri 2nd: Margaret River. The River Htl – new show
Sat 3rd: Fremantle, Social
Fri 9th: Wollongong, The Music Lounge – new show
Sat 10th: Milton Theatre – new show
Thu 15th: Archies Creek, Caravan Music Club – new show
Fri 16th: Meeniyan Town Hall (sold out)
Sat 17th: Macedon, Railway Hotel (sold out)
Fri 23: Melbourne, Brunswick Ballroom – new show
August
Fri 13: Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre – (Tickets from the original show remain valid for this performance)
Sat 14: Gold Coast, The Sound Lounge – (Tickets from the original show remain valid for this performance)
