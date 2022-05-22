Ellen Foley To Perform Clash Songs At Her Upcoming NYC Show - Noise11.com

Ellen Foley is planning on performing a couple of Clash songs at her upcoming show in New York.

Ellen posted on her socials “As a special treat, my band and I will be playing two tracks I recorded with

@TheClash when we play @CuttingRoomNYC on May 26. “Hitsville UK” is one, the other is a surprise”.

As a special treat, my band and I will be playing two tracks I recorded with @TheClash when we play @CuttingRoomNYC on May 26. "Hitsville UK" is one, the other is a surprise. Hope to see you there. Tix: https://t.co/JbRgQW8Dpb @WorldOfWomenCom @ITHERETWEETER1 #TheClash pic.twitter.com/uDzrQRXE2h — Ellen Foley (@EllenFoleyNYC) May 21, 2022

Ellen was the girlfriend of The Clash’s Mick Jones at the time of The Clash ‘Sandinista’ album release. She sang co-lead on ‘Hitsville UK’ and backing vocals on ‘Corner Soul’ and ‘Washington Bullets’.

Ellen’s second album ‘Spirit of St Louis’, recorded right after ‘Sandinista’, was mostly written by Joe Strummer and Mick Jones of The Clash and featured The Clash as her backing band.

There was even a rumour that The Clash hit ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’ was written about Ellen. Ellen denies that telling Noise11, “no, it wasn’t. I had heard for years that it was and I thought ‘maybe’. Then these lyrics do not represent anything about what that relationship was like. I have come to the conclusion that pretty much it was not about me”.

Ellen Foley and the Worried Men will perform at The Cutting Room in New York on 26 May.

