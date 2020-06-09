Fall Out Boy Pledge $100000 for #BlackLivesMatter Charities - Noise11.com

Fall Out Boy will donate $100,000 from their Fall Out Boy Fund to two charities working for #BlackLivesMatter.

National Bail Out works to end systems of pretrial detention and ultimately mass incarceration and Black Visions Collective believes in a future where all Black people have autonomy, safety is community-led, and we are in right relationship within our ecosystems.

In a statement Fall Out Boy tweeted, “When you discover rot deep within your house you don’t just paint over it. You dismantle it and rebuild a better house”.

black lives matter pic.twitter.com/TDNrrhLu2L — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) June 8, 2020

Fall Out Boy set up the Fall Out Boy Fund in 2017 to give back to their home town Chicago. Their first benefit was for the Back To The Roots organisation to raise money to bring gardening and food education to schools and inspire children to grow their own food.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments