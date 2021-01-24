Fanny Lumsden Is A Five Times 2021’s Golden Guitar Awards Winner - Noise11.com

Fanny Lumsden has taken home five Golden Guitar awards at the 49th Country Music Association of Australia (CMAA) held over the weekend.

Lumsden won Album of the Year for ‘Fallow’, her third album released through Cooking Vinyl.

Fanny Lumsden also won Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for ‘Fierce’.

In 2018 Fanny won Alt-Country Album of the Year and Video for the Year for ‘Mountain Song/This Too Shall Pass’.

In 2018, Fanny won Best Country Album at the AIR Music Awards for her second album ‘Real Class Act’.

The CMAA Golden Guitar Winners for 2021 are:

Album of the year: Fallow, Fanny Lumsden, Producer: Matt Fell

Alt Country Album of the Year: Fallow, Fanny Lumsden, Producer: Matt Fell

Contemporary Country Album of the Year: Mayhem to Madness, The McClymonts, Producer: Andy Mak

Traditional Country Album of the Year: There in Ochre, Luke O’Shea, Producer: Luke O’Shea

Male Artist of the Year: Travis Collins, Wreck Me

Female Artist of the Year: Fanny Lumsden, Fallow

Group or Duo of the Year: The McClymonts, Mayhem To Madness

Vocal Collaboration of the Year: Amber Lawrence, Aleyce Simmonds, Kirsty Lee Akers and Dianna Corcoran, True Blue

Bush Ballad of the Year: Six decks to Darwin, Dean Perrett, Songwriters: Dean Perrett, Kelly and Marion Dixon, Ryan Garland

Heritage Song of the Year: Happy Australia Day, Luke O’Shea & Kevin Bennett , Songwriters: Luke O’Shea, Kevin Bennett

Instrumental of the Year: Prelude, The Weeping Willows

Bluegrass Recording of the Year: Finger Picking Good, Kristy Cox, (feat Tommy Emmanuel CGP)

New Talent of the Year: Melody Moko, Like Hank Would

Song of the Year: The High Price of Surviving, Shane Nicholson, Songwriters: Shane Nicholson, Leyon Milner

Video of the Year: Mountain Song/This Too Shall Pass, Fanny Lumsden, Directors: Fanny Lumsden and Dan Stanley Freeman

Single of the Year: Fierce, Fanny Lumsden

