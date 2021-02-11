Fleetwood Mac Live Expanded Edition To Be Released - Noise11.com

A new expanded edition of Fleetwood Mac’s first live album ‘Fleetwood Mac Live’ is on the way.

The original album was released in 1980. The 2021 edition adds one hour of unreleased live tracks from between 1977 and 1982.

The majority of the original album was recorded live between 1979 and 1980, save for a few exceptions: “Don’t Let Me Down Again,” was recorded in 1975 during the tour for Fleetwood Mac; Dreams” and “Don’t Stop” are from the band’s sound check in Paris; while “Fireflies,” “One More Night,” and a cover of the Beach Boys’ “Farmer’s Daughter” were all recorded in California during a special show for the band’s crew, family, and friends.

The 14 live tracks that debut on the Super Deluxe Edition span a wider range of time than those on the original release. They include seven songs from the Tusk tour (1979-80), four from the Rumours tour (1977) and three from the Mirage tour (1982). These stellar additions include live versions of “Tusk,” “Gold Dust Woman,” and “Songbird,” plus “The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown)” – a song written in 1970 by guitarist Peter Green, who founded Fleetwood Mac with Mick Fleetwood and Jeremy Spencer in 1967.

The new edition comes as Christine McVie suggests touring may be over for Fleetwood Mac, especially for Stevie Nicks and John McVie.

Fleetwood Mac Live will be released on April 9 2021.

FLEETWOOD MAC LIVE: SUPER DELUXE EDITION

3-CD/2-LP plus bonus 7-inch single

Original Album Remastered

CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

1.“Monday Morning”

2.“Say You Love Me”

3.“Dreams”

4.“Oh Well”

5.“Over & Over”

6.“Sara”

7.“Not That Funny”

8.“Never Going Back Again”

9.“Landslide”

Disc Two: Original Album Remastered

1.“Fireflies”

2.“Over My Head”

3.“Rhiannon”

4.“Don’t Let Me Down Again”

5.“One More Night”

6.“Go Your Own Way”

7.“Don’t Stop”

8.“I’m So Afraid”

9.“The Farmer’s Daughter”

Disc Three

1.“Second Hand News” *

2.“The Chain” *

3.“Think About Me” *

4.“What Makes You Think You’re The One” *

5.“Gold Dust Woman” *

6.“Brown Eyes” *

7.“The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown)” *

8.“Angel” *

9.“Hold Me” *

10.“Tusk” *

11.“You Make Loving Fun” *

12.“Sisters Of The Moon” *

13.“Songbird” *

14.“Blue Letter” *

Bonus Track

15.“Fireflies” – Remix – Long Version

Original Album Remastered

LP Track Listing

LP One: Side One

1.“Monday Morning”

2.“Say You Love Me”

3.“Dreams”

4.“Oh Well”

5.“Over & Over”

LP One: Side Two

1.“Sara”

2.“Not That Funny”

3.“Never Going Back Again”

4.“Landslide”

LP Two: Side One

1.“Fireflies”

2.“Over My Head”

3.“Rhiannon”

4.“Don’t Let Me Down Again”

5.“One More Night”

LP Two: Side Two

1.“Go Your Own Way”

2.“Don’t Stop”

3.“I’m So Afraid”

4.“The Farmer’s Daughter”

Bonus 7-Inch Single

A. “Fireflies” – Demo *

B. “One More Night” – Demo *

* previously unreleased

