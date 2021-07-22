Good Times Festival Announces New Dates - Noise11.com

Good Times has new dates in September but a few changes come with the announcement.
Firstly, the dates are now 24 and 25 September.
Because of the rescheduling Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald have had to withdraw from the event. Josh’s brother Sam will play instead of his brother with a full band ahead of his debut solo album ‘Cycles’.
The remainder of the line-up will stay the same.
“Our team, artists and the local community are committed to ensuring the Good Times roll in Tocumwal this September ,” said co-promoter Tara Benney. “We appreciate everyone’s unwavering patience and support. Hold on to your tickets – every dollar raised goes back to the local community.”
Sam Teskey
Cash Savage & The Last Drinks
Surprise Chef
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
Benny Walker
BUMPY
Sagamore
IZY
Anna Scionti
and more!
September 24 & 25, 2021 Tocumwal, NSW
