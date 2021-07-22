Good Times Festival Announces New Dates - Noise11.com

Good Times has new dates in September but a few changes come with the announcement.

Firstly, the dates are now 24 and 25 September.

Because of the rescheduling Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald have had to withdraw from the event. Josh’s brother Sam will play instead of his brother with a full band ahead of his debut solo album ‘Cycles’.

The remainder of the line-up will stay the same.

“Our team, artists and the local community are committed to ensuring the Good Times roll in Tocumwal this September ,” said co-promoter Tara Benney. “We appreciate everyone’s unwavering patience and support. Hold on to your tickets – every dollar raised goes back to the local community.”

Sam Teskey

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks

Surprise Chef

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Benny Walker

BUMPY

Sagamore

IZY

Anna Scionti

and more!

September 24 & 25, 2021 Tocumwal, NSW

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments