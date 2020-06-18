Haim Address Music Industry Sexism On New Album

Haim have opened up about the sexism they’ve encountered in the music industry on their new album.

The all-female sibling trio, comprised of Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim, are one of the hottest Los Angeles pop-rock outfits, but in a chat with Variety, they revealed interviewers were fixated on their gender up until recently.

Admitting that they would constantly be asked, “What it’s like to be…?” in “every single interview”, Danielle said: “We haven’t gotten asked the question this record cycle, which is also another reason why we wanted to call the album Women in Music. So it’s actually great.”

The new record, titled Women in Music Pt. III, appears to tackle sexism from the outset, with the cover art portraying The Wire hitmakers behind the counter at their beloved Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles, posing in front of a sea of sausages.

Danielle, the group’s main songwriter and lead vocalist, confessed the title is “mostly funny. But we also thought, ‘Why don’t we just put it into our music and tell our fans some of the experiences that we’ve had?'”

One particular verse on the record details the hassles and preconceptions women face going into guitar shops, with Danielle explaining: “Growing up, being young women musicians, going into the conglomerate shops, it was always just a really shitty experience. We were met with the obvious, ‘Oh, are you buying something for your boyfriend?’ or, ‘Oh, here’s a great starter, like, Squire’.”

However, despite scoring two U.S. top 10 albums, Este added: “Honestly, even now, going into that special store which shall not be named, we get the same thing, except we’re old enough to just give it an eye roll.”

Women in Music Pt. III is released on 26 June.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments