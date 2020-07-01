Hollywood Legend Carl Reiner Dead at 98

Carl Reiner, the comedy legend behind The Dick Van Dyke Show and who started out with Mel Brooks, has died at age 98.

Carl was married to singer Estelle Lebost for 64 years until her death in 2008. They were the parents of director Rob Reiner who made ‘This Is Sponal tap’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘The Princess Bride’, ‘The Bucket List’ and ‘When Harry Met Sally’, which featured a cameo from his mother who uttered the famous line “I’ll have what she’s having”.

One of Carl’s most famous sketches was ‘2000 Year Old Man’ with Mel Brooks from 1967.

One of his earliest roles was as the star of Head of the Family, a 1961 sitcom that stiffed badly. Reiner withdrew as the lead actor, recast the show with Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore, and a legendary television show ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ was born.

Carl Reiner starred in dozen of shows and movies including ‘Two and a Half Men’, ‘Hot In Cleveland’ and the Ocean’s 11, 12 and 13 movies.

This was Carl Reiner’s final message:

