Hustler Founder Larry Flint Dead at 78 - Noise11.com

Larry Flynt, founder of the Hustler adult entertainment empire, has died at age 78. Flynt died of heart failure according to reports.

Flynt started Hustler in 1974. It was a more explicit company than soft-porn Playboy, started by Hugh Hefner.

His life was dramatized in the 1996 movie ‘The People Vs Larry Flynt’ starring Woody Harrelson as Flynt and Courtney Love as Althea Leasure, the stripper who worked at one of his clubs. Leasure was his fourth wife from 1976 to her death in 1987.

Hustler took off after Flynt published nude pictures of Jackie Onassis in 1972.

Flynt also once appeared a Motley Crue video for the song ‘Afraid’. He is seen at around 3 minutes 40 into the clip.

Larry Flynt brought about change in America. He opposed the Iraq war and he was a supporter of LGBT and same-sex marriage. In 2017 he offered $10 million to anyone who had evidence that would lead to the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Flynt was wheel-chair bound after series killer and white supremacist Joseph Franklin attempted to murder him in 1978.

Larry Flynt had five wives and is survived by his fifth wife Elizabeth and four of his five children.

