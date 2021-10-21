Icehouse To Reignite The Great Southern Land Tour For 2022 - Noise11.com

Icehouse will return to live performance for the Great Southern Land tour 2022 with initial dates announced for Sydney, Perth, Toowoomba, Gold Coast and Darwin.

Because of lockdown 6, Icehouse shows were cancelled in both Queensland and Victoria. These new shows reactive the iconic Australian band with Missy Higgins, James Reyne, Kasey Chambers, Eskimo Joe, Something for Kate, Jebediah, Baby Animals, William Barton, Vanessa Amorosi, Christine Anu, Busby Marou, Emily Wurramara and more.

Saturday, 19 February 2022

Cockatoo Island, Sydney Harbour NSW

Special guests: James Reyne, Kasey Chambers, Busby Marou,

Christine Anu and True Vibenation

In association with Regional Touring and the Red Hot Summer Tour

Tickets on sale on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 at 10.00am from Ticketmaster

Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am to 11.59pm on

Monday, 25 October 2021

Saturday, 23 April 2022

Kings Park, Perth WA

Special guests: Something for Kate, Jebediah and Emily Wurramara

In association with Live Nation

Tickets on sale on Friday, 29 October 2021 at 10.00am from Live Nation

Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am Thursday 28

October to 9.00am Friday, 29 October 2021

Saturday, 7 May 2022

Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

Special guests: James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals,

Vanessa Amorosi, Christine Anu and Emily Wurramara

In association with Regional Touring and the Red Hot Summer Tour

Tickets on sale on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 at 10.00am from Ticketmaster

Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am to 11.59pm on

Monday, 25 October 2021

Sunday, 8 May 2022

Harrigan’s, Jacobs Well, QLD

Special guests: James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals,

Vanessa Amorosi, Christine Anu and Emily Wurramara

In association with Regional Touring

Tickets on sale on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 at 10.00am from Ticketmaster

Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am to 11.59pm on

Monday, 25 October 2021

Saturday, 28 May 2022

Darwin Amphitheatre, Darwin NT

Special guests: Missy Higgins, Eskimo Joe and Emily Wurramara

In association with Live Nation

Tickets on sale on Friday, 29 October 2021 at 10.00am from Live Nation

Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am Thursday 28

October to 9.00am Friday, 29 October 2021

