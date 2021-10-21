Icehouse To Reignite The Great Southern Land Tour For 2022 - Noise11.com

Icehouse will return to live performance for the Great Southern Land tour 2022 with initial dates announced for Sydney, Perth, Toowoomba, Gold Coast and Darwin.
Because of lockdown 6, Icehouse shows were cancelled in both Queensland and Victoria. These new shows reactive the iconic Australian band with Missy Higgins, James Reyne, Kasey Chambers, Eskimo Joe, Something for Kate, Jebediah, Baby Animals, William Barton, Vanessa Amorosi, Christine Anu, Busby Marou, Emily Wurramara and more.
Saturday, 19 February 2022
Cockatoo Island, Sydney Harbour NSW
Special guests: James Reyne, Kasey Chambers, Busby Marou,
Christine Anu and True Vibenation
In association with Regional Touring and the Red Hot Summer Tour
Tickets on sale on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 at 10.00am from Ticketmaster
Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am to 11.59pm on
Monday, 25 October 2021
Saturday, 23 April 2022
Kings Park, Perth WA
Special guests: Something for Kate, Jebediah and Emily Wurramara
In association with Live Nation
Tickets on sale on Friday, 29 October 2021 at 10.00am from Live Nation
Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am Thursday 28
October to 9.00am Friday, 29 October 2021
Saturday, 7 May 2022
Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD
Special guests: James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals,
Vanessa Amorosi, Christine Anu and Emily Wurramara
In association with Regional Touring and the Red Hot Summer Tour
Tickets on sale on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 at 10.00am from Ticketmaster
Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am to 11.59pm on
Monday, 25 October 2021
Sunday, 8 May 2022
Harrigan’s, Jacobs Well, QLD
Special guests: James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals,
Vanessa Amorosi, Christine Anu and Emily Wurramara
In association with Regional Touring
Tickets on sale on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 at 10.00am from Ticketmaster
Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am to 11.59pm on
Monday, 25 October 2021
Saturday, 28 May 2022
Darwin Amphitheatre, Darwin NT
Special guests: Missy Higgins, Eskimo Joe and Emily Wurramara
In association with Live Nation
Tickets on sale on Friday, 29 October 2021 at 10.00am from Live Nation
Venue, promoter and ticket outlet pre-sale from 10.00am Thursday 28
October to 9.00am Friday, 29 October 2021
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook