Jimmy Barnes Plugs Into The AC/DC For Red Hot Summer Rehearsals - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has the band back working with the Red Hot Summer dates looming and AC/DC is warming up the band.

Jimmy has posted this 60 second video of the band performing AC/DC’s ‘High Voltage’.

Day 2 rehearsals

This is a great way to start the day, a New Year … a tour. See you out there soon pic.twitter.com/lxRuEe0fv1 — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) December 29, 2021

Jimmy Barnes will headline the Red Hot Summer shows when the postponed shows resume on 15 January in Mornington.

Red Hot Summer 2022 will kick off with a solo performance from The Living End’s Chris Cheney, followed by Vika & Linda, Diesel, Jon Stevens, Hoodoo Gurus and Jimmy.

The Chris Cheney set is worth arriving early for as Chris has been performing a set of songs from his upcoming solo debut.

Chris Cheney setlist, Red Hot Summer Tasmania 2021

Impossible Dream

Corner Shop

2am

Lost in the Darkness

The River

California

Still Got Friday On My Mind

Fresh off the Pill

Red Hot Summer (Jimmy edition) dates are:

15 and 16 January, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse

22 January, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate

23 January, Kariong, Mount Penang Parkland

29 January, Bendigo, Bendigo Racecourse

5 February, Port Macquarie, Westport Park

12 February, Berry, Berry Showground

27 February, Canberra, Stage 88

get tickets here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



