Jimmy Barnes Plugs Into The AC/DC For Red Hot Summer Rehearsals - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has the band back working with the Red Hot Summer dates looming and AC/DC is warming up the band.
Jimmy has posted this 60 second video of the band performing AC/DC’s ‘High Voltage’.
Day 2 rehearsals
This is a great way to start the day, a New Year … a tour. See you out there soon pic.twitter.com/lxRuEe0fv1
— Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) December 29, 2021
Jimmy Barnes will headline the Red Hot Summer shows when the postponed shows resume on 15 January in Mornington.
Red Hot Summer 2022 will kick off with a solo performance from The Living End’s Chris Cheney, followed by Vika & Linda, Diesel, Jon Stevens, Hoodoo Gurus and Jimmy.
The Chris Cheney set is worth arriving early for as Chris has been performing a set of songs from his upcoming solo debut.
Chris Cheney setlist, Red Hot Summer Tasmania 2021
Impossible Dream
Corner Shop
2am
Lost in the Darkness
The River
California
Still Got Friday On My Mind
Fresh off the Pill
Red Hot Summer (Jimmy edition) dates are:
15 and 16 January, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse
22 January, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate
23 January, Kariong, Mount Penang Parkland
29 January, Bendigo, Bendigo Racecourse
5 February, Port Macquarie, Westport Park
12 February, Berry, Berry Showground
27 February, Canberra, Stage 88
