Joachim Cooder Brings His Dad Ry In For ‘Come Along Buddy’

Check out the new video for Joachim Cooder. It features his father Ry Cooder on banjo.

The album ‘Over That Road I’m Bound’ uses the songs of Uncle Dave Macon. Macon was born in 1970 and drove the music of Jimmie Rodgers.

“My dad would play the banjo a lot and he would sing a couple of these tunes,” Joachim said in a statement. “I gathered from him he had heard Pete Seeger play Uncle Dave’s songs and that Seeger was a big proponent of his music. There was one song in particular, ‘Morning Blues,’ that I remember being drawn to as a little boy.”

Joachim’s new song is ‘Come On Buddy’.

Cooder culled songs from Macon’s vast catalog and recorded them with his band and special guests: Ry Cooder(banjo, guitar, bass, backing vocals), Rayna Gellert (fiddle), Juliette Commagere (backing vocals), Sam Gendel (bass), Glenn Patscha (piano and pump organ), Amir Yaghmai (yali tambur), Dan Gellert (banjo and fiddle), and Vieux Farka Touré (guitar).

Joachim says, “When I started the project I didn’t know much of the derivation of Uncle Dave’s songs. But I eventually realized he was a collector or even curator of the songs he heard around him, like Alan Lomax, repurposing and reinterpreting them for a new audience. And that was what I was doing with his songs without realizing it—reimagining and rewriting them. We were doing a similar thing in a way.”

‘Over That Road I’m Bound’ will be released on 2 October.

