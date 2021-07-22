Joni Mitchell and Bette Midler To Receive Kennedy Center Honors - Noise11.com

Joni Mitchell and Bette Midler have been announced as recipients of the 44th Kennedy Center Honors.

In a statement Joni Mitchell said, “I’m grateful to the Kennedy Center for bestowing this honor on my work and I look forward to being a part of this prestigious celebration of the arts. I wish my mother and father were alive to see this. It’s a long way from Saskatoon.”

The Kennedy Honors recognizes contributions to the performing arts in music, theatre, dance, opera, motion pictures and television.

In total for 2021 five people will be inducted. As well as Joni and Bette the three other recipients are Justino Díaz, Motown founder, songwriter, producer, and director Berry Gordy and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

The 44th Kennedy Honors will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments