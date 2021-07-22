 Joni Mitchell and Bette Midler To Receive Kennedy Center Honors - Noise11.com
Joni Mitchell photo from Kennedy Center

Joni Mitchell and Bette Midler To Receive Kennedy Center Honors

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2021

in News

Joni Mitchell and Bette Midler have been announced as recipients of the 44th Kennedy Center Honors.

In a statement Joni Mitchell said, “I’m grateful to the Kennedy Center for bestowing this honor on my work and I look forward to being a part of this prestigious celebration of the arts. I wish my mother and father were alive to see this. It’s a long way from Saskatoon.”

The Kennedy Honors recognizes contributions to the performing arts in music, theatre, dance, opera, motion pictures and television.

In total for 2021 five people will be inducted. As well as Joni and Bette the three other recipients are Justino Díaz, Motown founder, songwriter, producer, and director Berry Gordy and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

The 44th Kennedy Honors will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Washington, DC.

