Larry King In Hospital After Testing Positive To Covid - Noise11.com

Legendary talk show host Larry King is in a Los Angeles hospital after testing positive to Covid-19.

The 87-year old television legend has been treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center over the past week.

The frail newsman has had multiple health scares including heart attacks, diabetes and lung cancer, making him extreme high risk for Covid-19.

In 2020, King lost two children, Andy (65) of a heart attack and Chaia (51) to lung cancer.

Eight times married (to seven women) King started work as a disc jockey in Florida in 1957. King hosted Larry King Live on CNN from 1986 to 2010.

He has appeared in cameos in numerous movies and sitcoms including ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Arthur’, 30 Rock’ and ‘Bee Movie’.

