Listen To The Whitlams First New Music In 14 Years - Noise11.com

There is brand new music from The Whitlams in the New Releases today. ‘The Ballad of Bertie Kidd’ is the first song from The Whitlams since 2006.
The subject of the song, Bertie Douglas Kidd, was a criminal. He was born in England and moved to Australia in 1947. He was a safe blower, armed robber, burglar, horse doper and standover man but also considered “criminal royalty”. He was jailed in the 1990s when he was 64 year for the shooting of a policeman. He was released in 2018. He is now 87 years old and lives in Tasmania.
The recording reunited Tim Freedman with producer Daniel Denholm, who produced ‘Blow Up the Pokies’.
The last album from The Whitlams was ‘Little Cloud’ in 2006. It came off a run of three 5x platinum albums with ‘Eternal Nightcap’ (1997), ‘Love This City’ (1999) and ‘Torch The Moon’ (2002).
Tim Freedman formed The Whitlams in Sydney in 1992. Freedman started his own label Black Yak to release the band and therefore stay in control of the band’s destiny. That led to the third album ‘Eternal Nightcap’. ‘No Aphrodisiac’ was voted the number one song of Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 1997.
TIM FREEDMAN – SOLO TOUR 2020
Friday November 6: The Music Lounge, Wollongong, NSW NEW SHOW *early and late show*
Friday November 13: Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW NEW SHOW
Saturday November 14: Byron Theatre, Byron Bay NSW
Tuesday November 17: Lizottes, Newcastle NSW NEW SHOW
Wednesday November 18: Lizottes, Newcastle NSW SOLD OUT
Friday November 20: Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW SOLD OUT
Saturday November 21: Brass Monkey, Cronulla NSW *early and late show* SOLD OUT
Tuesday November 24: Camelot Lounge, Marrickville NSW SOLD OUT *early and late show*
Wednesday November 25: City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW NEW SHOW With special guests Jak Housden and Phil Stack
Thursday November 26: Camelot Lounge, Marrickville NSW *early and late show* SOLD OUT
Friday November 27: Bendooley Estate, Berrima NSW
Saturday November 28: The Street Theatre, Canberra ACT *afternoon, early and late show* NEW THIRD SHOW
Tuesday December 1: Rockford Winery, Barossa Valley SA NEW SHOW
Wednesday December 2: The Gov, Adelaide SA NEW SHOW
