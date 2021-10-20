Love Police Launch New Record Label - Noise11.com

Love Police have started an all-new record label Love Police Records & Tapes (yes that does mean cassettes too).

Love Police Records and Tapes brings together Love Police touring and merch with ex-Shock/Warner’s Dave Laing.

Love Police Brian Taranto says, BT says, “I’ve been bringing international Artists to Australia for over 20 years. Most of them have a record label with representation here, but some don’t. Some are only just starting out on their journey and don’t have a record deal anywhere. This label is here to license and release quality recorded music locally that we believe in. Music that might otherwise slip through the cracks, and not find a home here. We get to tell the story of that music and Artist in a bigger way. With an album, with a tour, holding hands the whole way. We may also delve into the past and bring back some forgotten gems. We may look down the street and discover something right there that is undeniable. Our ears are open.”

And Dave says “How’s about we do a collection of ‘70s Melbourne Outlaw Country and a Mangrove Boogie Kings compilation?”

The first round of releases feature:

Warumpi Band – Warumpi Rock: Papunya Sessions 1982

Melissa Carper: Daddy’s Country Gold

Alex Hamilton: Sweetest Wine

Mylee Grace: Whiplash in the Moshpit

All albums released November 19 with more to come and you can PREORDER THEM ALL HERE

