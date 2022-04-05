Metallica Donate $500000 To Ukraine - Noise11.com

Metallica has pledged $500,000 to helping Ukrainian refugees.

The money will go to organisers at World Central Kitchen (WCK) and follows on from a previous $100,000 grant given by the heavy metal band via its All Within My Hands foundation.

Metallica’s James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo are seeking to raise a total of $1 million for the organisation by the end of their Month of Giving, which has been extended to two months this year.

“The work that (WCK founder) Chef José Andrés and the dedicated World Central Kitchen cooks do on the frontlines in a humanitarian crisis is nothing short of incredible. We are inspired, humbled, and beyond proud to support their teams currently in six European countries serving the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes,” drummer Ulrich said in a statement. “WCK represents everything that Metallica and our All Within My Hands foundation stand for by providing meals with dignity and hope worldwide.”

For the initiative, the band will also be selling exclusive merchandise – including a campaign designed by the band’s go-to artist Andrew Cremeans – on their website. All proceeds will go to WCK’s #ChefsForUkraine cause.

They will also double all donations made through their All Within My Hands website now to reach their $1 million goal.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

