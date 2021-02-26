Midnight Oil Play Warm-up Show In Sydney - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil have played their warm-up show a week after their secret show for the Makarrata Live’ tour of Australia.

‘The Makarrata Project’, released in 2020, featured the first new music from Midnight Oil in 18 years. The album features collaborations with indigenous artists, many of who joined the band at the Enmore Theatre show in Sydney on Thursday night.

‘The Makarrata Project’ is the first of two new music projects for Midnight Oil. A full Midnight Oil album has been completed and will be released in 2021.

The first official show for ‘Makarrata Live’ is this Sunday 28 February at Sirromet Wines at Mount Cotton in Queensland.

https://www.midnightoil.com/tour/

Lucky Country (from Place Without A Postcard, 1981)

Bullroarer (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Truganini (from Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)

If Ned Kelly Was King (from Place Without A Postcard, 1981)

Dreamworld (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Jimmy Sharman’s Boxers (from Red Sails In The Sunset, 1984)

Uluru Statement From The Heart / Come On Down (with Troy Cassar-Daley) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

Gadigal Land (with Dan Sultan) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

First Nation (with Tasman Keith) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

Change the Date (with Dan Sultan) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

Terror Australia (with Alice Skye) (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

Desert Man, Desert Woman (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

Wind In My Head (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

Redneck Wonderland (from Redneck Wonderland, 1998)

Gunbarrel Highway (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Stand in Line (from Head Injuries, 1979)

Luritja Way (from Capricornia, 2002)

Kosciusko (from Red Sails In The Sunset, 1984)

Warakurna (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Beds Are Burning (with Troy Cassar-Daley, Dan Sultan, Tasman Keith and Alice Skye) (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

Encore:

From the Bush (Warumpi Band cover)

Best of Both Worlds (from Red Sails In The Sunset, 1984)

One Country (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

The Dead Heart (with Troy Cassar-Daley, Dan Sultan, Tasman Keith and Alice Skye) (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)

