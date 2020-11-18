Missy Higgins Is Going To Jail - Noise11.com

Missy Higgins will be jailed in March 2021 and her cell-mate will be Ben Lee.

Missy will perform two shows at Fremantle Prison in Western Australia.

Missy released her new song ‘When The Machine Starts’ last week. It was a song she wrote with time on her hands during lockdown. “I know this track won’t hit home for a lot of people and that’s OK,” she says. “I wrote it during Victorian Lock-down 1.0 at a time when I was feeling particularly lucky to be able to spend so much time with the kids while they’re still so young. To be able to look at my calendar and see NOTHING on it, forcing me to be completely in the moment because suddenly the future didn’t exist.



“Surprisingly, that felt like a gift. I realised I’d been running an invisible race, a rabid dog chasing a phantom rabbit. But to what end? So to be given this chance to stop… well, I really didn’t want to forget it. So this song came out of that moment. It’s a post-it note to my future self: “don’t forget the good things you’ve learnt!”.

Ben Lee released an updated version of ‘Daughter (Forl Goldie)’ for his daughter Goldie’s 11th birthday this week.

MISSY HIGGINS (with special guest Ben Lee)

FREMANTLE PRISON, PERTH

Thursday 4th & Friday 5th March, 2021

Tickets on sale Friday 20th November

