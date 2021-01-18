Missy Higgins, Jimmy Barnes, James Reyne Line-up for Sounds Better Together - Noise11.com

The Victorian Government has unveiled a new live music initiative for regional Victoria called Sounds Better Together.

Sounds Better Together will feature Jimmy Barnes, Tones And I, Missy Higgins, The Teskey Brothers, James Reyne, Daryl Braithwaite, Vika & Linda, Deborah Conway, Gordi, Didirri, Mia Wray, Something for Kate and more performing Covidsafe approved events around the state of Victoria over eight days from 23 January to 30 January.

Jimmy Barnes said, “It’s so great to be a part of these shows. I get to take the stage with The Teskey Brothers, Daryl Braithwaite, Vika & Linda and more. I love playing music and it always sounds so much better playing live in front of a Victorian audience. Bring it on!”

To ensure a COVIDSafe event the following will be implemented:

• Reduced capacity shows

• Digital tickets – this ensures all contact details are recorded even when a ticket is forwarded or sold to another patron.

• “Buy together to stay together” – Shows will be reserved allocated seating only (we have increased the row widths to ensure social distancing between groups)

• Regular touchpoint cleaning

• Additional Bar, Food & Sanitary facilities – to minimise queuing

• Additional Staffing – Security and Event staff to help manage social distancing onsite

• COVIDSafe officer to ensure compliance

• Hand Sanitiser stations

• Increased communications to patrons and staff

• Event staff health check and training

• Additional medical facilities and staffing

Martin Pakula, Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events said: “The 2021 Sounds Better Together series will get musicians back on stage and help people enjoy a great night out, supporting communities across the state. It’s another part of the extensive support we’ve provided to the tourism, creative and major events industries, which had a very challenging year last year. Our music industry supports thousands of jobs and injects millions into our economy, and we’re helping the sector get back on track.”

Tickets to attend these special 2021 SOUNDS BETTER TOGETHER concerts are priced at $49.90 plus booking fee.

Michael Gudinski, Mushroom Group Founder & Chairman said: “Live music is integral to the heart and soul of Australia. These COVIDSafe concerts may be a little different to what we’re used to but the chance to finally experience live music again is incredibly exciting. This is the State of Music and the Victorian Government have been major music supporters. Our partnership for this concert series is designed to both support our local industry, who did it tough in 2020, and deliver live concerts to music lovers – and with tickets for only $49.90*, and limited COVID Safe capacities, you’ll need to get in quick.”

Sounds Better Together dates

23 January with Tones + 1, Missy Higgins, Gordi and Didirri at Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong

23 January with Jimmy Barnes, The Teskey Brothers, Vika and Linda at Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley

25 January with Jimmy Barnes, Daryl Braithwaite and Deborah Conway at All Saints, Rutherglen

30 January with James Reyne, Daryl Braithwaite, Vika and Linda and Mia Wray at Mallacoota Oval, Mallacoota

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments