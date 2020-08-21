Nikki Sixx Brings His All-Star Friends Together As Artists For Recovery

Nikki Sixx has gathered up Corey Taylor, Joe Elliott, Brantley Gilbert, Ivan Moody, Slash, AWOLNATION and Tommy Vext for Artists For Recovery.

Sixx says, “I am proud to bring together these artists to help raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation. The opioid epidemic did not go away when the pandemic came along. Just the opposite…those in early recovery became even more at risk than before so it’s more important now than ever to raise awareness and support them. I really believe that united we can make a difference and save lives.”

Their song is ‘Maybe It’s Time’:

“So, Nikki rang me to see if I’d lend a vocal to ‘Maybe It’s Time.’ After hearing the track for the first time in a while, I was reminded how good it is so I was in! It felt right, all around giving back to the much-needed Global Recovery Initiative,” explains Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

The film aims to help start the difficult conversation within families about substance use disorders. “Alcoholism and drug addiction are family diseases. They’re the only diseases that everyone is mad at and hurt if you have it,” explains vocalist of Bad Wolves and sober coach, Tommy Vext. “People don’t get upset at you if you get cancer. It’s because with addiction, it affects everyone whose life touches the sufferer.” Vext’s #1 hit song “Sober” is also featured on the film’s soundtrack, which is available September 4.

“It’s a real issue… It’s affecting young people more and more every year, so it’s very, very important for all of us to pitch in and do our part, especially some of us who have lived through it…those of us who have survived… it’s the least I can do,” said Corey Taylor of Slipknot of his participation in the project.

All artist royalties from the song are being donated to The Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) to support those in early recovery, with a matching contribution from Better Noise Music.

