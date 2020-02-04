 Paul Kelly Talks Climate Inaction In New Song ‘Sleep Australia Sleep’ - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly Talks Climate Inaction In New Song ‘Sleep Australia Sleep’

by Paul Cashmere on February 5, 2020

in News

Paul Kelly’s latest song ‘Sleep Australia Sleep’ addresses the environmental incompetence of the #ScottyfromMarketing government.

Kelly explains, “’Sleep, Australia, Sleep’ is a lament in the form of a lullaby. Paradoxically, it can also be heard as a wake up call – a critique of the widespread attitude amongst humans that we are the most important life form on the planet. I believe we’ve reached a tipping point now where this attitude is doing terrible harm to all life on earth. I hope the song doesn’t come true but some of it already has.”

The lyrics not only describes where Australia is now but where Morrison’s incompetence and environmental terrorism is yet to take us.

All the glory we’ve got
But there are more wonders coming
All new kinds of shows
With acid seas rising
To kiss coastal mountains
Big cyclones pounding
And fireballs devouring
And we’ll lose track of counting
As the corpses keep mounting
But that’s just the way this old world goes
Sleep, my country, sleep

Watch Paul Kelly perform this new Australian anthem with Pub Choir.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts