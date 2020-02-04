Paul Kelly Talks Climate Inaction In New Song ‘Sleep Australia Sleep’ - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly’s latest song ‘Sleep Australia Sleep’ addresses the environmental incompetence of the #ScottyfromMarketing government.

Kelly explains, “’Sleep, Australia, Sleep’ is a lament in the form of a lullaby. Paradoxically, it can also be heard as a wake up call – a critique of the widespread attitude amongst humans that we are the most important life form on the planet. I believe we’ve reached a tipping point now where this attitude is doing terrible harm to all life on earth. I hope the song doesn’t come true but some of it already has.”

The lyrics not only describes where Australia is now but where Morrison’s incompetence and environmental terrorism is yet to take us.

All the glory we’ve got

But there are more wonders coming

All new kinds of shows

With acid seas rising

To kiss coastal mountains

Big cyclones pounding

And fireballs devouring

And we’ll lose track of counting

As the corpses keep mounting

But that’s just the way this old world goes

Sleep, my country, sleep

Watch Paul Kelly perform this new Australian anthem with Pub Choir.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments