Paul Kelly Talks Climate Inaction In New Song ‘Sleep Australia Sleep’ - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly’s latest song ‘Sleep Australia Sleep’ addresses the environmental incompetence of the #ScottyfromMarketing government.
Kelly explains, “’Sleep, Australia, Sleep’ is a lament in the form of a lullaby. Paradoxically, it can also be heard as a wake up call – a critique of the widespread attitude amongst humans that we are the most important life form on the planet. I believe we’ve reached a tipping point now where this attitude is doing terrible harm to all life on earth. I hope the song doesn’t come true but some of it already has.”
The lyrics not only describes where Australia is now but where Morrison’s incompetence and environmental terrorism is yet to take us.
All the glory we’ve got
But there are more wonders coming
All new kinds of shows
With acid seas rising
To kiss coastal mountains
Big cyclones pounding
And fireballs devouring
And we’ll lose track of counting
As the corpses keep mounting
But that’s just the way this old world goes
Sleep, my country, sleep
Watch Paul Kelly perform this new Australian anthem with Pub Choir.
