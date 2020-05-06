Recharge Is Victoria’s Newest Streaming Festival

Victoria will introduce Recharge on 17 May, a streaming media event.
The event will feature a proper show with full lighting, main stage PA, shot by a 5-camera crew.
There will be full performances from Tones and I, Missy Higgins, Pierce Brothers, The Jezabels, The Black Sorrows, Archie Roach, Ainslie Wills, Dallas Frasca, Fanny Lumsden, Hannah Blackburn, Thando and Wagons.
Henry Wagons will host with Myf Warhurst “touring” the State’s fresh food markets where local producers will offer their best products, ready for you to buy while Chef Adrian Richardson (La Luna Bistro, Good Chef Bad Chef) conjures up meals from this bounty, showing us all how to make the most of every corner of Victoria.
Too easy? There won’t even be a delivery charge, thanks to the Victorian Government and Minister Jaclyn Symes and the Department of Jobs, Precincts & Regions.
Recharge even has merchandise from your favourite artists.
For further information, go to deliveredlive.com.au or rechargevic.com.au.
Recharge 2020 Festival
Sunday, 17 May 2020 | Doors Open: 12.00pm
Watch on Delivered Live here: YouTube
Featuring
Tones And I, Missy Higgins, Pierce Brothers, The Jezabels, The Black Sorrows, Archie Roach, Ainslie Wills, Dallas Frasca, Fanny Lumsden, Hannah Blackburn, thando and Wagons
Hosted by: Henry Wagons and featuring Myf Warhurst.
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook