 Recharge Is Victoria's Newest Streaming Festival - Noise11.com
Henry Wagons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Henry Wagons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Recharge Is Victoria’s Newest Streaming Festival

by Paul Cashmere on May 6, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Victoria will introduce Recharge on 17 May, a streaming media event.

The event will feature a proper show with full lighting, main stage PA, shot by a 5-camera crew.

There will be full performances from Tones and I, Missy Higgins, Pierce Brothers, The Jezabels, The Black Sorrows, Archie Roach, Ainslie Wills, Dallas Frasca, Fanny Lumsden, Hannah Blackburn, Thando and Wagons.

Henry Wagons will host with Myf Warhurst “touring” the State’s fresh food markets where local producers will offer their best products, ready for you to buy while Chef Adrian Richardson (La Luna Bistro, Good Chef Bad Chef) conjures up meals from this bounty, showing us all how to make the most of every corner of Victoria.

Too easy? There won’t even be a delivery charge, thanks to the Victorian Government and Minister Jaclyn Symes and the Department of Jobs, Precincts & Regions.

Recharge even has merchandise from your favourite artists.

For further information, go to deliveredlive.com.au or rechargevic.com.au.

Recharge 2020 Festival
Sunday, 17 May 2020 | Doors Open: 12.00pm
Watch on Delivered Live here: YouTube

Featuring
Tones And I, Missy Higgins, Pierce Brothers, The Jezabels, The Black Sorrows, Archie Roach, Ainslie Wills, Dallas Frasca, Fanny Lumsden, Hannah Blackburn, thando and Wagons

Hosted by: Henry Wagons and featuring Myf Warhurst.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

The Jezabels, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The Jezabels, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The Jezabels, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Amy Shark
APRA Song of the Year and Awards Finalists Revealed

Gang of Youths, Amy Shark, Paul Kelly, Jessica Mauboy and Ainslie Wills have songs shortlisted for the APRA Song of the Year for 2018.

March 15, 2018
Gordi
Gordi, Ainslie Wills, Julia Jacklin Awarded APRA PDAs

APRA AMCOS has announced the 2017 Professional Development Awards with Ainslie Wills, Julia Jacklin and Gordi sharing in the $135,000 cash prize pool.

July 25, 2017
Little Hurricane
Little Hurricane Book Melbourne And Sydney Dates

Hyped San Diego garage-blues act Little Hurricane hit Australia in October.

September 26, 2012
Ainslee Wills - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ainslie Wills Delivers New Single ‘Stop Pulling The String’

Indie chanteuse Ainslie Wills follows up the stunning ‘Fighting Kind’ with her new single ‘Stop Pulling The Strings’.

July 5, 2012