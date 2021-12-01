Robben Ford Reveals 2022 Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Blues, Jazz and Rock guitarist Robben Ford will return to Australian for dates in May 2022.
Ford has played with George Harrison, Joni Mitchell, Miles Davies and Rick Springfield. He opened for George Harrison’s US tour of 1974. He worked with Davies in 1986, he played on Joni Mitchell’s ‘The Hissing of Summer Lawns’ and ‘Miles of Aisles’ albums and was one of the guitarists on the Kiss album ‘Creatures of the Night’. Robben has also been nominated for five Grammy Awards.
Robben’s best known album is ‘Talk To Your Daughter’ (1986). Clint Eastwood used the track ‘Born Under A Bad Sign’ for his 1989 movie ‘Pink Cadillac’.
ROBBEN FORD AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
Thurs 19th May Lizotte’s NEWCASTLE
Sat 21st May Blues on Broadbeach GOLD COAST
Sun 22nd May Blues on Broadbeach GOLD COAST
Thu 26th May Memo Music Hall MELBOURNE
Fri 27th May Factory Theatre SYDNEY
Sat 28th May The Gov ADELAIDE
TICKETS TO ALL SHOWS ON SALE NOW
