Robben Ford Reveals 2022 Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Blues, Jazz and Rock guitarist Robben Ford will return to Australian for dates in May 2022.

Ford has played with George Harrison, Joni Mitchell, Miles Davies and Rick Springfield. He opened for George Harrison’s US tour of 1974. He worked with Davies in 1986, he played on Joni Mitchell’s ‘The Hissing of Summer Lawns’ and ‘Miles of Aisles’ albums and was one of the guitarists on the Kiss album ‘Creatures of the Night’. Robben has also been nominated for five Grammy Awards.

Robben’s best known album is ‘Talk To Your Daughter’ (1986). Clint Eastwood used the track ‘Born Under A Bad Sign’ for his 1989 movie ‘Pink Cadillac’.

ROBBEN FORD AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Thurs 19th May Lizotte’s NEWCASTLE

Sat 21st May Blues on Broadbeach GOLD COAST

Sun 22nd May Blues on Broadbeach GOLD COAST

Thu 26th May Memo Music Hall MELBOURNE

Fri 27th May Factory Theatre SYDNEY

Sat 28th May The Gov ADELAIDE

TICKETS TO ALL SHOWS ON SALE NOW

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



