 Spotify Share-price Continues To Tank - Noise11.com
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Spotify Share-price Continues To Tank

by Paul Cashmere on March 8, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The Spotify share-price has continued to crash ever since Neil Young accused the streaming giant of distributing anti-vaccine propaganda and called out podcaster Joe Rogan, whose anti-vaxx views were just part of the problem. Rogan was also a racist with more than one hundred of his racial slurs documented via distribution on the Spotify platform.

After Young withdrew all of his music from the platform, his friends Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash also followed.

While that was enough to inspire millions of Spotify subscribers to withdraw from the service, Spotify was also hit with a second wave of anger with India.Arie directed fans to Rogan’s repeated use of the N word in his podcasts. Spotify removed over 70 episodes of the Rogan show, a programming asset they had paid $100 million for.

Spotify has now lost more than $30 billion in value. Its shareprice one year again sat at $305.60 and today it is $130.05.

Spotify was founded in 2006 by Daniel Ek, who made his fortune when his company Tradera was acquired by eBay in 2006 for $36 million. eBay owned Paypal and parked Tradera into Paypal where it now resides.

Ek had earlier come under criticism in 2021 for investing over $100 million in defense company Helsing, a company that creates Artificial Intelligence for the military for battlefield operations. He is now a board member of that company. Helsing clients include the British, French and German militaries.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Zach Bair Band. Left to Right, Jeff Ward, Jeff Cobble, Zach Bair, and Daniel Dwight
Businessman By Day, Musician By Night Zach Bair Channels Song Into Suicide Awareness

Musician and businessman Zach Bair is donating proceeds from his new music to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

September 17, 2020
The Sino-American Entrepreneurs Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York on August 30 a
Business Leaders Attend Sino-American Entrepreneurs Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City【娓娓播报】

The Sino-American Entrepreneur Symposium held at the Harvard Club in New York on August 30th was organized by the China International Chamber of Commerce for the Private Sector and undertaken by the American International Chamber of Industrial Investment.

September 5, 2019
Jay-Z - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z and Will Smith invest in camping company

JAY-Z and Will Smith have invested in a new app billed as the Airbnb for campers.

August 15, 2019
Tim Lawson Simon Painter Daniel Lamarre President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Louis-Francois Hogue Global Head of Business Development of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group
Cirque Du Soleil acquires The Works Entertainment, the Australian Company behind The Illusionists

Cirque Du Soleil has acquired Australian company The Works Entertainment, the company behind one of the most successful tours of 2018 globally, The Illusionists.

February 6, 2019
The Noise Network COO Nick Kontonicolas brings in Wei Wei Gao of MGM International Media Inc for China Music Initiative Project Joint Venture

NEW YORK, NY — 12 December, 2018 — New York City — Mr. Nick Kontonicolas, COO of The Noise Network (USA) has confirmed awarded China and America based television presenter and blogger Ms. Wei Wei Gao will JV her MGM International Media Inc company with The Noise Network to work on The Noise Network’s China Music Export Initiative for 2019.

December 12, 2018
Paul Allen
Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Dies Of Cancer Aged 65

Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft with Bill Gates, has lost his battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 65.

October 16, 2018
Noise11 logo
The Noise Network Confirms Nick Kontonicolas To Join Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY --- 05 June, 2018 --- New York City --- Investment Banker and Corporate Development CEO, Mr. Nick Kontonicolas has joined the board of directors of The Noise Network Pty Ltd (Australia). He is expected to take up the position of Chief Operating Officer within the company.

June 6, 2018