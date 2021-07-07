St Vincent Reveals 2022 Euro Tour Dates - Noise11.com

St. Vincent has announced the ‘Daddy’s Home Tour’.

St Vincent will play a string of dates in the UK, Ireland and Europe in support of her acclaimed sixth studio album of the same name in June 2022.

The jaunt includes St Vincent’s biggest UK headline show to date at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo in London on June 29.

The ‘Digital Witness’ singer – whose real name is Annie Clark – will also play Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival and Lisbon’s NOS Alive Festival.

St. Vincent will be joined for the first time by her Down And Out Downtown Band.

Meanwhile, the star recently insisted “work and luck” are the keys to success.

Annie acknowledged that many talented people don’t succeed in the music industry but all successes come with a measure of luck.

When asked: “Ambition or talent: which matters more to success?”, she replied: “Work and luck are the two things. The world is filled with really talented people for whom it doesn’t work out. It’s not a meritocracy.”

St Vincent also revealed her music mentors were her aunt and uncle.

She said: “In my early days, my aunt and uncle [jazz duo] Tuck & Patti. They knew I was obsessed with music, so they took me on tour with them, taught me the ropes of the road, and, philosophically, a lot of the things about work ethic that I carry with me today. I work really hard, but still never as hard as when I was on tour with Tuck & Patti.”

And if her 20-year-old self could see where she is in her life now, she’d be shocked.

She added: “She’d be relieved she wasn’t dead. I can’t think what I was like at 20, just that I was green, nor what my 20-year-old self would think of me now.”

St. Vincent’s June 2022 tour dates are:

June 14, LJubijana, Slovenia, Center urbane culture Kino Siska

June 16, Prague, Czech Republic, Lucerna Music Bar

June 17, Warsaw, Poland, Stodola

June 19, Berlin, Germany, Tempodrom

June 21, Koln, Germany, Kantine

June 26, Dublin, Ireland, Fairview Park

June 28, Edinburgh, UK, Usher Hall

June 29, London, UK, Eventim Apollo

