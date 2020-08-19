 TEG Live To Take Country Music Tour To New South Wales, ACT and Queensland - Noise11.com
Lee Kernaghan photo by Ros O'Gorman

Lee Kernaghan photo by Ros O'Gorman

TEG Live To Take Country Music Tour To New South Wales, ACT and Queensland

by Paul Cashmere on August 19, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

TEG Live is going back on the road with the Country Roadshow.

The Country Roadshow features Adam Brand, Travis Collins, The Wolfe Brothers, Jasmine Rae and The Buckleys. with the addition of Lee Kernaghan for the Brisbane show.

TEG Live Managing Director Tim McGregor said; “We are incredibly proud to get live music back on the road again with the inaugural Country Roadshow! This new annual tour will feature the cream of Australian country music playing shows across the eastern seaboard in 2021 and hopefully across the nation in years to come. After the forced hiatus in 2020, we are confident that live music will be back on its feet next year and there’s no better way to celebrate than with this stunning line-up of Australian artists.”

“I am so excited to be part of Country Roadshow and look forward to performing in front of music fans again. 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone with COVID-19 changing our way of life and ability to gather and enjoy live music. Country Roadshow will be a celebration of not just great music but also our resilience as a community as we come out the other end. Can’t wait to see you all in 2021!” said Adam Brand.

COUNTRY ROADSHOW 2021 TOUR

Saturday 6 February 2021 Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane
Friday 12 February 2021 Royal Theatre, Canberra
Saturday 20 February 2021 Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre
Friday 26 February 2021 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Saturday 27 February 2021 TRECC, Tamworth

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jacobs Run
New Music Releases 11 October 2019

Major new titles coming this week from: Elbow, Lacuna Coil, Insomnium, The Devil Wears Prada, Dave Graney & Clare Moore, Underground Lovers, Blanco Brown, Grinspoon (GH), Adam Brand, Mike Posner, Richard Dawson, Youth Group, Yungblud (EP) and soundtrack for the film ‘Judy’.

October 11, 2019
Drought Breakers Supergroup Brings Drought Relief To Australian Farmers

The Australian supergroup known as Drought Breakers came to fruition via indigenous musician Scott Darlow and an impressive line-up of mates.

September 17, 2018
Drew McAlister
The Mount Hunter Music Stampede Reveals 2018 Line-Up

The Mount Hunter Music Stampede will return for 2018 with Australia’s cream of country set for the new season.

August 1, 2018
Adam Brand and The Outlaws, music news, noise11.com
Watch Australia’s First Country Supergroup Adam Brand & The Outlaws #VIDEO

Adam Brand, Drew McAlister, Travis Collins, Matt Cornell and Mike Carr are Australia’s first fully-fledged country supergroup.

August 31, 2015
Adam Brand and The Outlaws, music news, noise11.com
Introducing The Outlaws, Australia’s Newest Country Supergroup

Australia has a new country music supergroup called The Outlaws.

June 12, 2015
Jimmy Barnes, Stone Music Festival, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Jimmy Barnes Adds Diesel, Swanee and Adam Brand To Tour

The Jimmy Barnes ‘Welcome To The Pleasure House’ tour is shaping up to be a family affair with the addition of his brother Swanee, brother-in-law Diesel and pal Adam Brand onto various stages of the tour.

July 15, 2013
The Mavericks
The Mavericks To Headline Gympie Music Muster

Miami Tex-Mex band The Mavericks will headline the Gympie Music Muster in Australia in August.

February 27, 2013