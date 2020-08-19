TEG Live To Take Country Music Tour To New South Wales, ACT and Queensland

TEG Live is going back on the road with the Country Roadshow.

The Country Roadshow features Adam Brand, Travis Collins, The Wolfe Brothers, Jasmine Rae and The Buckleys. with the addition of Lee Kernaghan for the Brisbane show.

TEG Live Managing Director Tim McGregor said; “We are incredibly proud to get live music back on the road again with the inaugural Country Roadshow! This new annual tour will feature the cream of Australian country music playing shows across the eastern seaboard in 2021 and hopefully across the nation in years to come. After the forced hiatus in 2020, we are confident that live music will be back on its feet next year and there’s no better way to celebrate than with this stunning line-up of Australian artists.”

“I am so excited to be part of Country Roadshow and look forward to performing in front of music fans again. 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone with COVID-19 changing our way of life and ability to gather and enjoy live music. Country Roadshow will be a celebration of not just great music but also our resilience as a community as we come out the other end. Can’t wait to see you all in 2021!” said Adam Brand.

COUNTRY ROADSHOW 2021 TOUR

Saturday 6 February 2021 Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane

Friday 12 February 2021 Royal Theatre, Canberra

Saturday 20 February 2021 Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre

Friday 26 February 2021 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday 27 February 2021 TRECC, Tamworth

