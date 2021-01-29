Ten Australian Acts Showcasing for SXSW Online 2021 - Noise11.com

SXSW 2021 will once again be an online event with acts from all over the world performing from all over the world.

Ten Australian acts have been announced for the 2021 music conference and festival.

Alexander Biggs (Melbourne)

Alice Skye (Melbourne)

Beans (Geelong)

Death by Denim (Perth)

Didirri (Melbourne)

Indigo Sparke (Byron Bay)

Kee’ahn (Melbourne)

The Merindas (Melbourne)

No Money Enterprise (Brisbane)

Shannen James (Melbourne)

In addition, Sir Richard Branson has been announced as a speaker doe 2021.

SXSW is online from March 16-20, 2021. Register for SXSW 2021

