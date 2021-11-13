The Rolling Stones Have A Tommy Hilfiger Range - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones and Tommy Hilfiger have formed a partnership for a new edition of Stones clothing.

The limited edition items are based on the 1999 Rolling Stones No Security merch.

The collection consists of six styles of tees and sweatshirts. All products feature the iconic Rolling Stones tongue and lips logo. Three limited edition pieces include a printed black tee, denim jacket and long sleeve sweat both embroidered all over with the iconic tongue and lips Rolling Stones logo.

Everything is available now at the Rolling Stones RS No 9 Carnaby store in London or from the website.

