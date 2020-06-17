The Roots To Play Virtual Gig With Michelle Obama

Hip-hop stars The Roots are taking their annual music festival, Roots Picnic, online and turning it into a voter registration drive with the help of former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama.

Frontman Questlove, otherwise known as Ahmir Khalib Thompson, and his bandmates had to postpone the summer event in their hometown of Philadelphia due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have now decided to stage a virtual version in partnership with Obama’s non-partisan non-profit When We All Vote.

Obama will join the drummer and rapper Black Thought remotely to co-host the 27 June show, which will feature sets by the likes of SZA, Roddy Ricch, H.E.R., Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin, Musiq Soulchild, and The Roots themselves.

In a press statement, Shawn Gee, who serves as The Roots’ manager and President of Live Nation Urban, said: “Our goal is to aggressively impact change and we’re going to have some fun while doing so”.

He added that the festival is “incredibly proud to partner with Mrs Obama’s When We All Vote” and that he hopes the affiliation will “ensure our audience has the resources they need to register and vote in November’s election”.

When We All Vote Managing Director of Communications and Culture Stephanie L. Young said festivals played a role in creating change.“To change the culture means we have to be in the culture, and iconic events like Roots Picnic, a celebration of the most influential artists of today, is just that”.

The digital Roots Picnic will include additional appearances by Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kerry Washington, Janelle Monae, and Tracee Ellis Ross, among others.

