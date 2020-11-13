The Weeknd To Play Super Bowl Halftime Show - Noise11.com

The Weeknd will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show for 2021.

The Weekend (Abel Tesfaye) is four albums in with the last three ‘After Hours’ (2020), ‘Starboy’ (2016) and ‘Beauty Behind The Madness’ (2015) all reaching number one in the USA, Canada and Australia.

The Weeknd has had 17 Top 40 hits in the USA between 2014 and 2020 including three number ones ‘The Hills’, ‘Can’t Feel My Face’, ‘Star Boy’, ‘Heartless’ and ‘Blinding Lights’.

Looking back over the 21st Century years other Super Bowl headliners were:

2020 – Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

2019 – Maroon 5

2018 – Justin Timberlake

2017 – Lady Gaga

2016 – Coldplay

2015 – Katy Perry

2014 – Bruno Mars

2013 – Beyonce

2012 – Madonna

2011 – Black Eyed Peas

2010 – The Who

2009 – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2007 – Prince

2006 – The Rolling Stones

2005 – Paul McCartney

2004 – Jessica Simpson, Janet Jackson, P. Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock and Justin Timberlake

2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting

2002 – U2

2001 – Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly

2000 – Phil Collins

Super Bowl LV will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and 7 February, 2021.

