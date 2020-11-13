The Weeknd To Play Super Bowl Halftime Show - Noise11.com

The Weeknd will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show for 2021.
The Weekend (Abel Tesfaye) is four albums in with the last three ‘After Hours’ (2020), ‘Starboy’ (2016) and ‘Beauty Behind The Madness’ (2015) all reaching number one in the USA, Canada and Australia.
The Weeknd has had 17 Top 40 hits in the USA between 2014 and 2020 including three number ones ‘The Hills’, ‘Can’t Feel My Face’, ‘Star Boy’, ‘Heartless’ and ‘Blinding Lights’.
Looking back over the 21st Century years other Super Bowl headliners were:
2020 – Shakira and Jennifer Lopez
2019 – Maroon 5
2018 – Justin Timberlake
2017 – Lady Gaga
2016 – Coldplay
2015 – Katy Perry
2014 – Bruno Mars
2013 – Beyonce
2012 – Madonna
2011 – Black Eyed Peas
2010 – The Who
2009 – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
2008 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
2007 – Prince
2006 – The Rolling Stones
2005 – Paul McCartney
2004 – Jessica Simpson, Janet Jackson, P. Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock and Justin Timberlake
2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting
2002 – U2
2001 – Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly
2000 – Phil Collins
Super Bowl LV will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and 7 February, 2021.