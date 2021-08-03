The Wiggles/The Soul Lovers Murray Cook To Appear On Celebrity Mastermind - Noise11.com

Murray Cook, the original Red Wiggle, will reveal the depth of his grey matter when he appears Celebrity Mastermind in September.

Murray reveals, “I’ll be appearing on Celebrity Mastermind season 2 which premieres on 28 August and then Saturday nights at 8.30pm on SBS and available to stream for free on SBS On Demand. Join Marc Fennell and a bunch of celebrities to find out who will be the Mastermind. I’ll be appearing on Episode 3 on Saturday 11 September”.

These days Murray Cook’s musical output is aimed at the older demographic. Together with Lizzie Mack, The Soul Movers are Australia’s live act to be had by all. Sydney based The Soul Movers have been sidelined with Covid lockdowns but will reschedule upcoming dates ASAP.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments