The Wiggles/The Soul Lovers Murray Cook To Appear On Celebrity Mastermind - Noise11.com

Murray Cook, the original Red Wiggle, will reveal the depth of his grey matter when he appears Celebrity Mastermind in September.
Murray reveals, “I’ll be appearing on Celebrity Mastermind season 2 which premieres on 28 August and then Saturday nights at 8.30pm on SBS and available to stream for free on SBS On Demand. Join Marc Fennell and a bunch of celebrities to find out who will be the Mastermind. I’ll be appearing on Episode 3 on Saturday 11 September”.
These days Murray Cook’s musical output is aimed at the older demographic. Together with Lizzie Mack, The Soul Movers are Australia’s live act to be had by all. Sydney based The Soul Movers have been sidelined with Covid lockdowns but will reschedule upcoming dates ASAP.
