Dame Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn

Vera Lynn Sales Soar After Queen’s Speech

by Music-News.com on April 8, 2020

Official Charts Company data confirms that sales of Vera Lynn’s wartime classic We’ll Meet Again, as referenced in Queen Elizabeth’s address to the nation on Sunday evening, have soared 580% so far week-on-week, based on download sales from chart-reporting digital retailers including the likes Amazon, iTunes and more.

OfficialCharts.com can also verify a link between the 103 year-old Forces’ sweetheart and current midweek Official Chart queen Dua Lipa. Dua Lipa is currently enjoying the rare chart feat of having three Top 10 singles in the Official Singles Chart at the same time this week. The last (and only other) English female to manage a hat-trick of simultaneous Top 10 singles was Dame Vera Lynn some 68 years ago on the first ever Official Singles Chart on 14 November 1952. Vera occupied positions 7, 9 and 10 with Forget Me Not, The Homing Waltz and Auf Wiederseh’n Sweetheart.

On Friday’s singles chart Dua Lipa’s Physical rose to Number 3, Don’t Start Now enjoyed a 21st week in the Top 10 at Number 4 and latest single Break My Heart debuted at Number 6. The 24 year-old singer/songwriter is now the front-runner to score this week’s UK Number 1 album with Future Nostalgia. See the full list of female artists who have scored three simultaneous Top 10s.

Dame Vera Lynn however remains the oldest artist to score a Number 1 album, which she achieved in 2009 aged 93. In 2016, she became the first and only centenarian to earn a Top 10 on the Official Albums Chart. See all of Dame Vera Lynn’s singles and albums and where they charted in the UK.

