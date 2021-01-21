Watch Lady Gaga Sing The Star Spangled Banner At Joe Biden’s Inauguration - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga was recruited to perform America’s national anthem The Star Spangled Banner at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The United States adopted The Star Spangled Banner as its anthem in 1931 although it had been used by the Navy as far back as 1889.

The lyrics for The Star Spangled Banner come from the poem ‘Defence of Fort M’Henry’, written in 1814 by 35-year old lawyer Francis Scott Key. The music comes from ‘To Anacreon in Heaven’, written by John Stafford Smith in London in the 18th century. (The first known published version of the music was in 1783.

Possibilty the best known contemporary version of The Star Spangled Banner was performed by Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock in 1969.

