Watch Leo Sayer Feel Like Dancing With Southern Highland Locals

Leo Sayer has dusted off the camcorder and headed out around the Southern Highlands to find locals who felt like dancing.

The video is to support FireAid2020 this Friday 24 January at the Bong Bong Racecourse in Bowral. The line-up features Daryl Braithwaite, John Waters, Megan Washington, John Paul Young, Jack Jones, Margaret Urlich and Justine Clarke. Julia Zemiro will host.

Leo said in a statement, “I’m so proud to be a part of this great event. I got a call from John, who is a dear friend, on Christmas Day, and I didn’t hesitate in giving him my immediate support. Our community has been hard hit by effect of the fires, and the bushfire season is certainly not over yet. With these donations, and your attendance, we can make sure to support those in need, get more equipment for our volunteer firefighters, and support our wildlife rescuers. We are all simply blown away by your fantastic response so far. Let’s make this a day to remember.”

#fireaid2020

FireAid2020 – Friday, 24th January

Bong Bong Picnic Racecourse, Bowral- gates open at 2:00pm

This is an all-ages event – tickets $65 per adult, $20 under 16s

Tickets available from Wednesday, 8th January via Ticketek

