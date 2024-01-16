Ace Frehley Has New Music for 2024 with '10000 Volts' - Noise11.com

Ace Frehley will release his eighth solo studio album ’10,000 Volts’ in February with the title track ready to go now.

10000 Volts Tracklist:

1. 10,000 Volts

2. Walkin’ on the Moon

3. Cosmic Heart

4. Cherry Medicine

5. Back Into My Arms Again

6. Fightin’ for Life

7. Blinded

8. Constantly Cute

9. Life of a Stranger

10. Up in the Sky

11. Stratosphere

Release date: February 23, 2024

Ace Frehley played on the last KISS album ‘Psycho Circus’ in 1998 and co-wrote the track ‘Into The Void’. The last KISS album he played on prior to that was ‘Music from The Elder’ in 1981 although he is credited but did not play on 1982’s ‘Creatures of the Night’.

Ace was the sole writer of the KISS songs ‘Cold Gin’, ‘Parasite’, ‘Strange Ways’, ‘Getaway’, ‘Shock Me’, ‘Hard Times’, ‘Save Your Love’, ‘Talk To Me’ and ‘Two Sides of the Coin’.

Ace’s last video appearance before leaving the band was on the ‘Creatures of the Night’ track ‘I Love It Loud’ even though he is not on the recording. Same with the album cover. His likeness is used despite him not being on the album.

KISS started the ‘Creatures of the Night’ tour in 1982 with Ace but he remained a 25% partner in the band until 1985. KISS paid him a 25% royalty for the two albums he was not on after he left ‘Lick It Up’ and ‘Animalize’.

Ace rejoined in 1996 for a tour with the original line-up, including Peter Criss. It was the band’s first time together with the original line-up since 1980. When KISS recorded the 1998 album ‘Psycho Circus’, Ace contributed lead guitar and vocals to the song he wrote ‘Into The Void’ but is absent from the rest of the album.

Ace last toured Australia in 2018 with Gene Simmons.

Noise11.com

